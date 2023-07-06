Dr. Reddy’s forays into child nutrition space with the launch of CeleHealth Kidz Gummies in India

Speaking about the launch, M.V. Ramana, chief executive officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), said: "In the field of medical nutrition, the starting point for us is understanding the disease area and the unmet need of patients and consumers. This helps us create a differentiated product, i.e., one that is science-based and clinically proven. The consumer insights and marketing team reached out to multiple consumers to understand the need-gap in order to design the right product that they need. We also ensured that the product is palatable for patients and consumers and attractively shaped to appeal to children. Our dedicated nutraceuticals R&D laboratory has helped us design our product accordingly. As our nutraceutical portfolio expands, we see it as an important medium to long-term growth area.”