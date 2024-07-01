Dream Sports is Reliance Foundation's principal partner of India House at Paris 2024 Olympics

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The sports tech conglomerate will help elevate India’s vision for the 2036 Olympics.
India House, India’s first Country House at the Paris 2024 Olympics, conceptualised by Reliance Foundation (RF) as part of its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), today announced Dream Sports as its principal partner.
Dream Sports, a sports tech company, is a key contributor to the Hon’ble PM’s vision of Digital India and making India a sporting nation. With a portfolio of leading brands like Dream11, FanCode, Dream Set Go, Dream Game Studio and Dream Sports Foundation, the sports tech conglomerate will help elevate India’s vision for the 2036 Olympics.
As India House prepares to open its doors to athletes, dignitaries, and sports enthusiasts from around the world, it will embody the spirit of unity, diversity, and excellence that defines the Indian ethos. Dream Sports, with its symbiotic relationship with live sports, especially cricket, will drive conversations around the sport as a prelude to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Reliance Foundation Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dream Sports as the Principal Partner for our historic milestone in India’s Olympic journey. Their commitment to technology and innovation perfectly aligns with our vision as we present India to the world through the India House. Together, we are certain that we will deliver an unforgettable experience and engagement to fans and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”
Dream Sports spokesperson said, “With a vision to Make Sports Better, India House will be a reflection of India’s potential of becoming a sporting superpower and we are happy to be a part of this exciting journey.”
Established by Reliance Foundation as the principal partner of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), India House represents a collective effort to elevate Indian sports globally.