DreamSetGo becomes the exclusive India hospitality partner for the Olympic Games Paris 2024

The company has previously offered hospitality packages for the likes of Manchester United and events like the Australian Open 2023.
DreamSetGo, a sports travel experience platform, has become the official sub-distributor for Olympic Games Paris 2024 Hospitality Program, making it the exclusive partner in India to offer a range of On-site hospitality and In The City hospitality products to create unique experiences for fans
Founded in 2019, DreamSetGo offers a range of premium, end-to-end, authentic experiences across sports. Its previous partners include Manchester United, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Mumbai City FC, F1® Experiences, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022, Australian Open 2023, and Rugby World Cup 2023.
“DreamSetGo's expertise in delivering world-class experiences has led to this incredible milestone of becoming their exclusive partner in India. We will be offering an innovative range of travel and hospitality experiences to Indian sports fans including tickets, ‘on-site’ and ‘in the city’ hospitality experiences, to create memories for sports enthusiasts in the country,” writes founder Monish Shah on LinkedIn.
Will Whiston, Executive Vice President, On Location - Olympic and Paralympic Games, commented: “The International Olympic Committee and Paris 2024 aim to set a new standard in Hospitality for the Olympic Games. It is the first time this new, historical, and innovative hospitality model will be in place.
As the sole Official Hospitality Provider for the next three Games, On Location, is excited to work with our new network of exceptional partners to open up the most memorable hospitality experiences to stakeholders, partners, and sports enthusiasts worldwide.”
Dream Sports, India’s leading sports technology company, is the parent company of DreamSetGo, with brands such as Dream11, FanCode, and Dream Capital in its portfolio.