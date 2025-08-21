DS Group and WPP Media launch DCODE, a digital marketing playbook for India

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), in collaboration with WPP Media, has launched DCODE – The Guide to Digital Marketing, pitched as India’s first comprehensive playbook for digital practices.

The guide combines academic frameworks with practical templates and systems, covering areas such as paid media, social media, influencer marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO), and online reputation management (ORM). It will be available as an open-access resource.

The initiative was unveiled at an event featuring panel discussions and keynotes on the playbook’s development and client-agency collaborative approach.

“In today’s rapidly evolving media landscape, digital isn’t merely an option; it’s a strategic imperative for connecting with consumers,” said Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group. “We’re thrilled to introduce DCODE, a playbook that captures best practices and empowers marketers and agencies to optimise digital strategies. We believe this will be a legacy resource for the Indian marketing and media industry.”

Prasanth Kumar, CEO, WPP Media South Asia, added: “DCODE marks a significant leap in mastering the complexities of the digital landscape. Our collaboration with DS Group has helped co-create a resource that redefines industry standards, enabling professionals and enthusiasts to excel in a fast-changing digital world.”

The playbook is aimed at corporate and agency marketing teams, students, academics, and CXOs, offering simplified concepts and actionable strategies across digital functions.

The launch comes against the backdrop of India’s media and advertising market, which is expected to grow 7% in 2025 to reach ₹1.64 lakh crore. Digital will account for 60% of the market, expanding at 11.5% and adding over ₹10,000 crore in incremental ad spend.

By updating DCODE regularly, DS Group and WPP Media said they aim to address persistent challenges in the ecosystem, such as fragmentation, inefficiencies, and inconsistent methodologies.