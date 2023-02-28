DS Group partners with Swiss luxury chocolate brand Läderach

The partnership is aimed at the Indian launch of the chocolate brand.
Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate today announced its partnership with luxury Swiss chocolate brand Läderach for its maiden launch in India. A strategic move to augment DS Group’s presence in the confectionary segment, this partnership will also mark its entry into the chocolate segment, which is the largest in the confectionary space. The Group is already an established player in confectionary with brands like Pulse, Chingles, Rajnigandha Silver Pearls, and Maze under its aegis. The Group also has luxury retail experience nurturing brands like Le Marche, L’Opera, Uncafe, and Les Petits. It has been managing internationally acclaimed brands such as YSL, Tom Ford, Berluti etc.
Speaking about the partnership, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, DS Group said, “We are delighted to partner with Läderach. Like DS Group, which is passionate about its heritage and understanding of Flavours and Consumer preference, Läderach is an authentic Swiss family heritage spanning decades in pursuit of their passion and commitment to luxury chocolate. With our collective commitment to quality and innovation, we are ready to delight Indian consumers with handcrafted mini masterpieces of Läderach chocolates artfully designed by Swiss chocolatiers.”
Johannes Läderach, CEO, Läderach (Schweiz) AG, commented, "We are very pleased to finally be able to present our freshly made chocolate on the Indian market. With Läderach and the DS Group, two partners with high standards are now working towards a common goal."