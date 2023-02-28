DS Group partners with Swiss luxury chocolate brand Läderach

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate today announced its partnership with luxury Swiss chocolate brand Läderach for its maiden launch in India. A strategic move to augment DS Group’s presence in the confectionary segment, this partnership will also mark its entry into the chocolate segment, which is the largest in the confectionary space. The Group is already an established player in confectionary with brands like Pulse, Chingles, Rajnigandha Silver Pearls, and Maze under its aegis. The Group also has luxury retail experience nurturing brands like Le Marche, L’Opera, Uncafe, and Les Petits. It has been managing internationally acclaimed brands such as YSL, Tom Ford, Berluti etc.