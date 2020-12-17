Due to pandemic, advertising revenue 16% lower than 2019”: BCG & CII Report

The following are the key highlights from the report -:

• Digital video usage increasing at ~15% between 2018-20

• TV and OTT subscriptions both continue to grow; OTT growing at a faster rate

• No. of hours of original content increase 3x between 2018 and 2020

• Advertising revenue expected to decline ~16% y-o-y, however m-o-m volumes are increasing

• M&E industry expected to contribute 3-3.5% of GDP and 4-4.5 mn jobs in 2020 (total of direct, indirect and induced impact)