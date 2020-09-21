Dunzo brings the 'sports arena' experience home during IPL 2020

Dunzo has partnered with Coca-Cola and Kwality Wall's to deliver snacks to members during IPL season.
The cricket season is upon us with the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and Dunzo is attempting to bring the stadium experience home. The delivery platform is partnering with Coca-Cola and Kwality Wall's to create snack combos that consumers can order while watching IPL matches.
As viewers tune in to cheer on their favourite teams, goodies like mixers, beverages, instant food and snacks are a tap away with Dunzo. A press note says that all combos are curated in collaboration with local merchants as well as brands like Coca-Cola and Kwality Wall's, depending on what people enjoy best during this season.
The delivery of these goods is claimed to be at Dunzo's regular pace - within 30 minutes. The IPL 2020 is taking place between September 19 and November 10, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The matches will be played without an audience and they will be aired on the Star network's TV channels and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
“This year, all sporting experiences look a little different, but it still doesn't stop us from cheering on our favourite team. At Dunzo, we know that and we wanted to make it easier than ever to recreate the stadium-like experience at home. The unique and customised snack combos are available on the Dunzo app across cities in collaboration with our merchant partners,” says Kartik Mishra, head - strategy and new initiatives, Dunzo.