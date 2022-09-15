Dunzo delivery boy recreates 'DDLJ' moment; video goes viral

The clip was shared on Instagram by digital creator Viral Bhayani and has already been viewed over four lakh times.
A recent video, featuring a Dunzo delivery agent and a train passenger, is making the rounds on the Internet. The video captures an ultimate Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) moment at Bengaluru railway station.
In the video, the delivery boy can be seen running after a train to deliver a packet to the female passenger onboard. As the train is about to leave the station, the latter is seen telling the former to run fast.
The clip ends with a celebratory moment, where the delivery man manages to pass the package to the woman. This whole rejoicing moment, featuring the delivery man and the woman's happy face, is being linked to the iconic DDLJ scene, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, by netizens.
"Pushpa jhukega nahi, Dunzo rukega nahi," reads the caption of the post shared on Instagram by Bhayani.
The video went viral in no time on Instagram. The comment section was full of DDLJ references.