Dunzo launches 'Foodcourt' to let users order from multiple restaurants in a single order

Currently available in Bengaluru's Koramangala region, the service has been started with close to 25 restaurants, and will keep adding more.
Leading Bengaluru-based delivery service partner Dunzo has introduced ‘Foodcourt’ feature on its app. This service will allow users to place food orders from multiple restaurants in a single order. Currently available in Bengaluru's Koramangala area, the service has been started with close to 25 restaurants, and will keep adding more.
The service has been introduced keeping in mind that “... never does one household want the same thing. Sometimes, a person wants different things from different restaurants in the same order.” Brijesh Bharadwaj, Dunzo’s director of product management for user products and growth, tweeted this while sharing the news of launch of the service.
“People of Koramangala, we have recently launched something fun: Dunzo Foodcourt. Order from multiple restaurants in the same order.”
In the tweet thread, he added, “Folks living nearby can also try. Just change your location to Koramangala to see the new category and then at checkout, choose your delivery location as your actual delivery location.”
For the service, Dunzo has partnered with cloud kitchen firm Kitchens@.