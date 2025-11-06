Duroflex unveils new brand identity led by ‘Designed to De-Stress’ positioning

Duroflex has unveiled its new brand identity and positioning, ‘Designed to De-Stress,’ marking a shift in focus from sleep innovation to overall wellbeing. The rebranding includes a new logo, color palette, and visual language built around stress relief and emotional restoration.

The move is based on consumer research showing that stress has become a daily concern for millions, affecting both productivity and physical health. Duroflex aims to address this through deep, restorative sleep solutions that go beyond comfort features to tackle the root causes of modern fatigue.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, chief executive officer, Duroflex Group, said: “For over six decades, Duroflex has been at the forefront of sleep innovation in India. This repositioning marks our next phase of consumer-first thinking. We recognized that the conversation around sleep needed to change fundamentally.



Stress is no longer something people experience occasionally, it has become the defining challenge of modern life. Our new positioning acknowledges this reality and offers a genuine solution. We are moving from being a sleep-first mattress company to becoming a comfort partner. Every product we design, every innovation we pursue, is now guided by a single purpose ‘Designed to De-stress’.”

Ullas Vijay, chief marketing officer, Duroflex Group, said: “The mattress category has been obsessed with talking about foam layers and fabrics while consumers are dealing with sleepless nights and fatigue caused by stress. We live in a time where stress has become part of our everyday lives. While we cannot always change what causes it, we can definitely change how we deal with it, and one of the most powerful ways is through deep, restorative sleep.



'Designed to De-Stress' is our commitment to building products that work on what stress does to your body. This positioning is a fundamental shift in how we think about our role in people's lives and gives our consumers a clear, compelling reason to choose Duroflex.”

The rollout of ‘Designed to De-Stress’ will extend across digital and retail touchpoints in the coming months.