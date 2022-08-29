EaseMyTrip and magicpin form a strategic partnership

This partnership will have unique and specially curated offerings on each other’s platforms, mutually benefiting both parties and consumers alike
EaseMyTrip, One of India’s largest online travel platforms and magicpin, India’s largest platform for local shopping and savings have come together to form a unique partnership to bring delightful customer experiences for their users. As part of the partnership, EaseMyTrip and magicpin are launching a suite of products and services that will bring travel and shopping experiences together through cross promotion to give their customers a holistic purview.
This partnership will have unique and specially curated offerings on each other’s platforms, mutually benefiting both parties and consumers alike. The step is taken towards the strong recovery of both the industries; Travel and Retail shopping which is expected to grow even further during this year’s festive season giving its customers the perfect opportunity to enjoy savings on their purchase.
Excited about the partnership, Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We are delighted to be partnering with the largest retail savings company, magicpin. Both the brand’s core mantra focuses on savings. EaseMyTrip also swears by offering zero convenience fee to its customers that help them save better on their bookings. With this partnership, we are excited to come up with exciting offers to delight the customers even more.”
Anshoo Sharma, CEO & co-founder said: “The economy is getting back and people are stepping out more. We’ve seen a massive surge in the last 6 months and this is going to go to its highest this year. We’re excited about our partnership with EaseMyTrip as it will enable people to get the best of both worlds, travel and savings on shopping.”