EaseMyTrip extends partnership with Yuva Kabaddi Series as associate partner for ongoing Maharashtra Edition

The collaboration is aimed to promote the game and support budding kabaddi players in India.
EaseMyTrip, an online travel platform, has partnered with year-round sports tournament conceptualised to develop and nurture the Kabaddi ecosystem, Yuva Kabaddi Series (YKS). This is a strategic move by EaseMyTrip, a key partner in its mission to become a one-stop platform for future kabaddi champions in India and promote the game across various parts of India.
As an associate sponsor for the ongoing Maharashtra leg, EaseMyTrip and YKS both have committed their association for yet another time in order to boost the common goal of promoting “Mission Kabaddi” in the country.
The competition has been providing a highly competitive environment for India's budding kabaddi players, by preparing them for a bigger stage and the support from EaseMyTrip has helped to amplify the monetary benefits to the winners and stand out performers thereby cultivating a more promising and brighter future for the nation's youth.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with EaseMyTrip, a strong supporter of sports across various domains and a committed contributor to the goal of making India a sporting powerhouse. This collaboration marks another exciting chapter for the sport of Kabaddi, opening up new avenues of promise and talent. Our shared ambition is to redefine the trajectory of Indian kabaddi for the future,” said Vikas Gautam, CEO, Yuva Kabaddi Series.
Launched in 2022, the Yuva Kabaddi Series gives the next-gen players (Under 23, Below 80 kgs) a chance to showcase their talent and groom them for the biggest stage in Kabaddi as well.
Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “We proudly announce the extension of our esteemed partnership with the Yuva Kabaddi Series, a pioneering year-round sports tournament in India. This significant collaboration reaffirms our unwavering commitment to cultivating burgeoning sports talents and championing India's trajectory as a dominant force in the sporting arena. Our dedication goes beyond a mere alliance; it epitomizes a steadfast promise to cultivate a successful future for the nation's youth through the transformative power of sports.”
Till now the series has successfully concluded eight editions, with a total of 890 thrilling matches played over 20 months, impacting 1821 players, engaging 103 coaches to mentor young talents along with 226 officials to ensure the highest level of fair play and quality in the game in the country in the grassroots level.