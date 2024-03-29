EaseMyTrip extends partnership with Yuva Kabaddi Series as associate partner for ongoing Maharashtra Edition

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with EaseMyTrip, a strong supporter of sports across various domains and a committed contributor to the goal of making India a sporting powerhouse. This collaboration marks another exciting chapter for the sport of Kabaddi, opening up new avenues of promise and talent. Our shared ambition is to redefine the trajectory of Indian kabaddi for the future,” said Vikas Gautam, CEO, Yuva Kabaddi Series.