EatSure signs one-year deal with Bengaluru Football Club as Official Foodcourt Partner

Addarsh Barathi, brand marketing head, EatSure, said “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Bengaluru FC football team, a dynamic squad that embodies the spirit of football—a sport that unites fans and communities across the world. With EatSure - the Foodcourt on an App, regardless of tastes, moods, or preferences - families, couples, groups and even individuals can order meals of their choice while cheering for their favourite team. This year-long association allows EatSure to share the excitement of football and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional food experiences, both at the stadium and in the comfort of fans' homes. This collaboration not only provides us with a significant platform for engaging with consumers but also enhances our brand visibility and drives consumption, particularly during the upcoming football season when fans come together to support The Blues. We are super excited about this partnership and the opportunities it will bring.”