EatSure signs one-year deal with Bengaluru Football Club as Official Foodcourt Partner

With this partnership, EatSure will take multiple brands to Sree Kanteerava Stadium, home to Bengaluru FC.
Bengaluru Football Club is geared up for the ongoing Indian Super League 2023 (ISL) with an exciting association with EatSure as the official food delivery partner.
In addition to curating the dining experience at all home games in Sree Kanteerava Stadium, EatSure, regarded as a category creator in the food delivery space, will also have exclusive deals available on its app platform on Bengaluru FC’s match days. With this partnership, EatSure became the first food-tech player to partner with Bengaluru FC and curate F&B experiences at the stadium with several prominent brands during ISL.
The Blues will play their first home game of the season on October 4th, when Kolkata side East Bengal FC makes their way to the Kanteerava Stadium. Simon Grayson’s men will look to build on a campaign that saw them reach finals in the Durand Cup, Indian Super League and Super Cup. To add on to this excitement, EatSure will offer multiple iconic brands such as Faasos, Oven Story Pizza, Behrouz Biryani, Sweet Truth, and Wendy’s in the food court experience that it will be curating at the stadium for all home matches. EatSure, with its food-court on an app experience, will also be a one-stop hunger killer for all ISL fans, wherever they watch the match - be it their homes or in the stadium.
“We’re really delighted to have EatSure as our partners for the coming season. Fan experience is something we are constantly trying to improve and a brand like EatSure coming on board will surely go a long way in that aspect. We’re looking forward to a fruitful association,” said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.
Addarsh Barathi, brand marketing head, EatSure, said “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Bengaluru FC football team, a dynamic squad that embodies the spirit of football—a sport that unites fans and communities across the world. With EatSure - the Foodcourt on an App, regardless of tastes, moods, or preferences - families, couples, groups and even individuals can order meals of their choice while cheering for their favourite team. This year-long association allows EatSure to share the excitement of football and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional food experiences, both at the stadium and in the comfort of fans' homes. This collaboration not only provides us with a significant platform for engaging with consumers but also enhances our brand visibility and drives consumption, particularly during the upcoming football season when fans come together to support The Blues. We are super excited about this partnership and the opportunities it will bring.”