EBG Group appoints Mrunal Thakur as brand ambassador for Carlton Wellness

EBG Group has appointed actor Mrunal Thakur as the brand ambassador for Carlton Wellness, its wellness and hospitality platform. The association will come into effect from FY 2025–26.

As part of the partnership, Thakur will feature in Carlton Wellness brand films, digital campaigns, experiential initiatives and property launches, to be rolled out in phases across markets. The appointment aligns with the group’s plans to scale its wellness operations across urban and destination-led formats.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Irfan Khan, chairman & founder, EBG Group, said: “Mrunal Thakur was chosen for her authentic alignment with wellness, balance, and mindful living. Known for her modern grace, discipline, emotional strength, and understated luxury, she embodies values that closely mirror Carlton Wellness’s philosophy of holistic, preventive, and longevity-focused wellbeing. This partnership aims to position Carlton as an aspirational yet credible wellness brand for the modern Indian consumer.”

He added, “Carlton is built on the idea of conscious luxury and long-term wellbeing. Mrunal reflects the calm confidence, balance, and authenticity that our brand stands for. This association reinforces our commitment to building a meaningful and scalable wellness ecosystem in India.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mrunal Thakur said: “Wellness is deeply personal to me. Carlton’s approach goes beyond luxury—it focuses on balance, healing, and inner wellbeing. I’m excited to associate with a brand that encourages people to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and prioritise holistic health.”

Carlton Wellness is being developed as an integrated wellness-hospitality platform spanning city and hotel-based spas, destination retreats, wellness resorts, and wellness-focused residential and vacation home projects. Its offerings combine clinical and experiential wellness approaches, including Ayurveda, naturopathy, mindfulness and hydrotherapy.

The company said multiple spa formats are set to become operational across partner locations, while flagship retreat and resort projects are under development in cities such as Ahmedabad, Indore and Manipal. Further expansion is planned across several metro and Tier-1 markets.

According to the group, the platform is targeting revenues of Rs 80–120 crore in FY 2025–26, scaling to Rs 180–250 crore by FY 2026–27, driven by spa operations, retreats, memberships and licensing models.