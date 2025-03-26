Ecolink associates with Punjab Kings as ‘official partner’

Signify has announced the partnership of Ecolink with Punjab Kings for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. EcoLink is Signify's sub-brand which caters to value-conscious buyers, offering a range of lighting products. Throughout the IPL 2025 season, Ecolink will enjoy prominent visibility through Punjab Kings’ promotional campaigns, digital activations, and strategic brand placements, apart from being displayed on the back of the players’ helmet and cap.

Nikhil Gupta, head of marketing, strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India, said, “Cricket is more than a sport in India; it's a unifying force. We are thrilled to partner with Punjab Kings and connect with millions of passionate fans. This collaboration provides Ecolink with a platform to strengthen our presence in the Indian market. We look forward to supporting the team and creating unforgettable experiences for fans, both on and off the field. Through this partnership, we aim to enrich homes and the cricketing world, demonstrating our shared commitment to excellence”.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said, “We are delighted to welcome Ecolink as our official partner for IPL 2025. This partnership reflects our shared pursuit of excellence and innovation, both on and off the field. We are confident that this collaboration will add immense value to the Punjab Kings family, while enhancing the experience for our passionate fans."