Three weeks ago, Edelman provided a rich insight into the need for business and employers to step up. And now, we are fortunate to have gleaned further understanding into what it means for brands to do the right thing during the coronavirus pandemic.
An Edelman Special Report: Brand Trust and the Coronavirus Pandemic study was conducted among 12000 respondents in 12 markets including India, last week (between March 23 – 26, 2020) and looked at how consumers expect brands to act during these tumultuous times. The study asked people:
Why it’s important for brands to respond to the crisis
What brands must do and say
Who is best positioned and most trusted to carry a brand’s message
What impact a brands response has on trust – today and in the future
And the findings have been clear – this is a moment in time for brands to step up into their purpose and to join the fight. To help solve the problems we are all facing; to protect employees and partners; to get creative in how their products and services can help; engage in cross-industry collaboration in partnership with government; and communicate with compassion as much as with facts. Because the world needs it, consumers expect it and the actions taken today will impact the trust brands hold in the future.
The India cut of the report is attached and the global version can be accessed here along with an interpretation from our CEO, Richard Edelman. In a nutshell, our overarching approach for brands at this time includes:
1. Show up and do your part – Brands have a vital role to play. Now is not the time to disappear, but to show up and use all your resources and creativity to make a difference.
2. Don’t act alone – There is strength in collaboration. To truly help people during this crisis requires a joining of forces with others, most critically governments and not-for-profit’s.
3. Solve, don’t sell – Brands should focus all efforts on finding appropriate and meaningful solutions to the problems people are facing today.
4. Communicate with emotion, compassion and facts – People are reassured by positive brand actions and commitments. Communicate with empathy to help both inform and calm