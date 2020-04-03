Edelman Special Report: Brand Trust and the Coronavirus Pandemic

1. Show up and do your part – Brands have a vital role to play. Now is not the time to disappear, but to show up and use all your resources and creativity to make a difference.

2. Don’t act alone – There is strength in collaboration. To truly help people during this crisis requires a joining of forces with others, most critically governments and not-for-profit’s.

3. Solve, don’t sell – Brands should focus all efforts on finding appropriate and meaningful solutions to the problems people are facing today.

4. Communicate with emotion, compassion and facts – People are reassured by positive brand actions and commitments. Communicate with empathy to help both inform and calm