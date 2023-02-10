Edelweiss General Insurance rebranded as Zuno General Insurance

65% respondents feel that people in India are safe drivers.

90% respondents want to get a driving score that indicates how safe they drive.

58% respondents are aware of usage-based insurance.

70% respondents have strong intention to buy usage-based insurance over other insurance options.

Rewards for safe driving’ & ‘Driving score’ are the top two influential factors to opt for usage-based insurance.

76% respondents strongly believe that getting a driving score will help improve their driving skills.

95% respondents believe rewarding safe driving will positively influence driving behavior.

Speaking at the launch, Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance, said, “Zuno GI is all about reimagining Insurance to make it easy, transparent, and friendly using three pillars of customer experience, innovation, and digital delivery platforms. We will always listen to our customers and offer them smart, simple solutions in the most convenient and hassle-free way. We put this aim to action with the UBI report where we sought to assess the understanding and perception of UBI among young, mobile savvy Indian customers. The findings have been extremely insightful and has validated our conviction about the potential of UBI in India, encouraging us to continue investing in this category that we pioneered in 2020.”