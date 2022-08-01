eKart unveils its new brand identity

Commenting on this development, Mani Bhushan, chief business officer at eKart, said, “eKart today is a pioneer in India’s e-commerce supply chain and logistics industry. Over the past several years, the business has evolved and transformed, keeping pace with the evolving digital economy and retail landscape in India. It has developed a tech-enabled pan-India supply chain supported by a large infrastructure footprint. eKart’s new brand positioning reaffirms our commitment to help lakhs of small businesses, D2C companies, brands and platforms to achieve scale by reaching out to millions of customers across the country. The new brand logo also depicts our vision of becoming synonymous with the growth engines of commerce in India.”