eKart unveils its new brand identity

The new logo highlights eKart’s vision of “Powering India, Powering You”.
eKart Logistics, one of India’s leading logistics service providers and the supply chain arm of Flipkart, today unveiled its new brand logo. This comes after eKart announced the externalisation of its service offerings earlier this year for small and large businesses across the country, to help improve their competitiveness while enabling them to focus on their core business.
With this rebranding, eKart aims to position its offerings as an active enabler in supporting a vibrant digital commerce ecosystem in India, offering a superior customer experience through quality delivery and post-sales services by using tech-enabled logistics solutions.
The new logo has been carefully designed keeping in mind the attributes of the brand, which are empowering businesses, being trustworthy partners, and premium service providers to realise the vision of “Powering India, Powering You”. The eKart logo stands out distinctively with minimalistic imagery, colour palettes of blue, white and yellow, and design elements that represent speed, agility and powering growth. The ‘e’ in the new eKart logo (above) is a ‘design hook’, which depicts the brand’s distinctiveness.
The new logo will be visible across touchpoints including packaging on customer orders, delivery vehicles, bags, and branded t-shirts/attire of the delivery and installation personnel of eKart.
Commenting on this development, Mani Bhushan, chief business officer at eKart, said, “eKart today is a pioneer in India’s e-commerce supply chain and logistics industry. Over the past several years, the business has evolved and transformed, keeping pace with the evolving digital economy and retail landscape in India. It has developed a tech-enabled pan-India supply chain supported by a large infrastructure footprint. eKart’s new brand positioning reaffirms our commitment to help lakhs of small businesses, D2C companies, brands and platforms to achieve scale by reaching out to millions of customers across the country. The new brand logo also depicts our vision of becoming synonymous with the growth engines of commerce in India.”
Along with this, eKart’s services arm, Jeeves, which supports the end-to-end cycle of after-sales services, has also unveiled a new brand identity in line with its vision of being the most trusted, expert partner for businesses and consumers through its largest network of end-to-end post-purchase solutions.
Launched in 2009, eKart is one of India’s leading e-commerce logistics services providers and has established a growing network of Fulfilment Centres, Mother Hubs or sortation centres, and thousands of delivery hubs across the country. It currently delivers over 100 million shipments a month across all serviceable pin codes. It creates lakhs of direct and indirect employment opportunities across the country and also deploys state-of-the-art, made-in-India technologies to enable faster movement of shipments across the value chain.