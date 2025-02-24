Elan Group onboards Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

Elan Group, a Gurugram-based real estate company, has appointed Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. With Shah Rukh Khan as the face of the ‘Elan Group’, the company aims to expand its market presence with this move.

Elan Group, led by Rakesh Kapoor, Ravish Kapoor, and Akash Kapoor, has developed 15 residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed: “I’ve always believed that greatness is achieved by those who dare to push boundaries. Elan Group embodies that fearless spirit, and I’m delighted to be part of this association.”

Akash Kapoor, director, Elan Group expressed: “I am beyond honoured to welcome Shah Rukh Khan, to the ‘Elan’ family. At Elan Group, we don’t just build projects—we create icons. Shah Rukh Khan is more than just a Super Star—He is phenomenal. His larger-than-life presence, influence, and relentless pursuit of perfection align seamlessly with Elan’s philosophy and the ‘Elan’ Brand.”