Eloelo reveals marketing stunt with Munawar Faruqui; launches new feature in collaboration

Munawar was frustrated as the app used his Shayari without permission, later Eloelo's CEO issued a formal apology.
Eloelo app, a homegrown live social media platform, has introduced a new ‘Status’ feature on its platform in collaboration with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.
The status feature helps user on the app to express their mood, feelings and state of mind through celebrated quotes and shayari with their name and photo. Munawar, known for his shayari, has been a hit with users on Eloelo app.
The collaboration comes after a banter on social media between Munawar and Eloelo app, with the brand revealing it as a way of announcing the new feature through Munawar. The announcement buzz was created with the Bigg Boss winner expressing his disapproval on Eloelo using his fame and shayari to gain traction. It was soon followed by the Eloelo founder and CEO Saurabh Pandey issuing a formal apology on the same and inviting Munawar to come live.
Eloelo will be organising a live session for its users with Munawar himself on February 15, at 7 pm.
Saurabh Pandey, CEO and founder, Eloelo App, said, “Eloelo stands as a brand dedicated to providing individuals with a virtual space for belongingness and expression, hence, we are thrilled to collaborate with Munawar to launch our new ‘Status’ feature. As the winner of Bigg Boss, Munawar embodies the spirit of authentic self-expression, aligning seamlessly with our brand values. We believe his strong persona and commitment to individuality makes him the perfect choice for the launch of this exciting new feature."
The new 'Status' feature will include a variety of shayaris and quotes which will feature content across genres like love, breakup and motivation and more. The app will also allow ‘status share’ options for its users to further share quotes and shayaris on other platforms along with free personalisations like adding name, photo, and more.
The app is currently hosting a contest for users to share these quotes and shayaris as their status. Additionally, ton ten winners of the contest will interact with Munawar in a live video session on February 15 at 7 pm.