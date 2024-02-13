Eloelo reveals marketing stunt with Munawar Faruqui; launches new feature in collaboration

The collaboration comes after a banter on social media between Munawar and Eloelo app, with the brand revealing it as a way of announcing the new feature through Munawar. The announcement buzz was created with the Bigg Boss winner expressing his disapproval on Eloelo using his fame and shayari to gain traction. It was soon followed by the Eloelo founder and CEO Saurabh Pandey issuing a formal apology on the same and inviting Munawar to come live.