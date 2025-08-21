Emaar Entertainment appoints MakeMyTrip as official India partner

Emaar Entertainment has appointed MakeMyTrip as an official partner in India to facilitate bookings for attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, KidZania, and Sky Views Observatory. The collaboration brings these experiences to MakeMyTrip’s recently launched Tours & Attractions platform, enabling Indian travellers to discover and book tickets in Indian Rupees.

The Burj Khalifa, one of the world’s most visited destinations, attracted around 17 million international visitors last year, including nearly 2.2 million from India. According to MakeMyTrip, over 80% of its holiday packages feature the landmark. The partnership is intended to simplify planning and access to such popular sites.

Jasmeet Singh, chief commercial officer – holidays & experiences, MakeMyTrip, said, “With our Tours & Attractions platform, we set out to make discovering and booking great experiences as seamless as booking a flight or hotel. Partnering with Emaar Entertainment brings some of the world’s most iconic attractions and skylines within effortless reach for Indian travellers. We will continue to expand our offerings, adding more world-class experiences that inspire travellers to see and do more, wherever they go.”

The Tours & Attractions platform currently lists more than 200,000 activities across 1,100 cities worldwide. Emaar Entertainment’s portfolio adds to this offering for Indian travellers.

Earlier this year, the Burj Khalifa featured a projection marking MakeMyTrip’s 25th anniversary.