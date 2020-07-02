Emami Agrotech launches immunity booster edible oil

Emami Healthy & Tasty Smart Balance Immunity Booster Oil will be available pan India in 1 litre pouch pack priced at Rs 140.
Emami Agrotech, producer of edible oil brand Emami Healthy and Tasty, today launched Emami Healthy and Tasty Smart Balance Immunity Booster Oil. The new variant offers value addition of “immunity’ in edible oil for the very first time in India, the company claims.
With five scientifically proven immunity boosting nutrients Vitamin A, C, E, D and Omega 3, Emami Healthy and Tasty Smart Balance Immunity Booster Oil promises to enhance one’s immunity from within, helping to fight health hazards as a part of one’s regular meal.
Speaking on the launch, Aditya V. Agarwal, director, Emami Group, said, “There is rising concern of family well-being in general in COVID-19 struck world. Consumers are in search of food products and supplements to enhance their family’s immunity. Amidst this, our Research and Development team has developed India’s 1st Immunity Booster Cooking Oil under the brand name of Emami Healthy & Tasty that promises to provide ‘Har Nivala, Immunity Wala’.”
Adding to it, Manish Goenka, director, Emami Group, says, “We do strongly believe that Emami Healthy and Tasty Smart Balance Immunity Booster Oil will delight our consumers with both its immunity boosting properties and taste. It is the first time that any edible oil in India is having five key immunity building nutrients together to make this variant a one-stop solution to good health. Moreover, addition of Vitamin C, well known for its immunity building properties, in an edible oil is also the very first in the country. ”
Emami Healthy and Tasty Smart Balance Immunity Booster Oil will be available pan India in 1 litre pouch pack priced at Rs 140.
Emami Healthy and Tasty is manufactured and marketed by Emami Agrotech Ltd, that sits at a turnover of over Rs.12500 crores. Emami Agrotech Ltd, also produces Himani Best Choice range of edible oils, Rasoi Vanaspati, Bake Magic Speciality Fats and Emami Healthy & Tasty Mantra Spices & Tastemakers.