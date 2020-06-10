Emami launches BoroPlus Organic Aloe Vera Gel

BoroPlus 100% organic Aloe Vera Gel takes the brand promise one step ahead and enlightens the consumer about Aloe Vera being a versatile product.
Targeting a growing market of discerning consumers who are always on the lookout for natural/ herbal and organic solutions for their daily grooming routine, Emami, launched, a unique Ayurveda based 100% organic Aloe Vera Gel, under the umbrella of its iconic brand BoroPlus.
With altering lifestyle and the rise in pollution levels, there is a growing preference for products that are natural and effective for personal care that detoxifies both internally and externally. BoroPlus, India’s No. 1 Antiseptic Cream brand, has earned the trust of millions over the years for its healing & moisturising propositions. BoroPlus 100% organic Aloe Vera Gel takes the brand promise one step ahead and enlightens the consumer about Aloe Vera being a versatile product that offers not just skincare but addresses multiple skin and hair problems like dull, dry skin/ hair, dandruff, pimples, dark spots, tanning, fine lines, hair frizziness, sunburns, shaving cuts and also acts as a post waxing moisturiser.
Speaking on the launch, Priti A. Sureka, director - Emami, stated, “Our modern Lifestyle has nudged a steady shift of consumer choice towards natural products and basic solutions. Multiple products to address the increasing skin and hair concerns lead towards unnecessary confusion that often worsen the issues because of their chemical based ingredients. Aloe Vera is a relatively new category, but one growing fast at a rate of 15-20% Y-o-Y. The market is still at a very nascent stage and a wider product awareness and knowledge about Aloe’s versatile usages is highly necessary for a consumer who is also on the lookout for that magic natural solution that can help both skin and hair. We believe, it is the ideal time for an iconic brand like BoroPlus, which enjoys a strong brand equity across generations for its healing properties, to diversify further to a 100% organic product like Aloe Vera Gel, which will contribute to the growth of the category itself. The new communication will be aimed at educating the consumers about the versatile beneficial proposition of aloe vera gel for both skin and hair.”
BoroPlus Aloe Vera Gel can be applied on face, body, scalp and hair across all seasons, across genders and age groups, thus making it suitable for all hair and skin types, ideal for everyday use. It has a non-sticky texture and is quickly absorbed. Two variants – BoroPlus 100% Organic Aloe Vera Gel and BoroPlus 100% Organic Aloe Vera Gel Haldi Chandan Kesar are available in attractive transparent tube packs in 60 ml SKU size priced at Rs 50 and Rs 55 respectively and 150 ml SKU size priced at Rs 95 and Rs 110 respectively.