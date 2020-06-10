Emami launches BoroPlus Organic Aloe Vera Gel

Speaking on the launch, Priti A. Sureka, director - Emami, stated, “Our modern Lifestyle has nudged a steady shift of consumer choice towards natural products and basic solutions. Multiple products to address the increasing skin and hair concerns lead towards unnecessary confusion that often worsen the issues because of their chemical based ingredients. Aloe Vera is a relatively new category, but one growing fast at a rate of 15-20% Y-o-Y. The market is still at a very nascent stage and a wider product awareness and knowledge about Aloe’s versatile usages is highly necessary for a consumer who is also on the lookout for that magic natural solution that can help both skin and hair. We believe, it is the ideal time for an iconic brand like BoroPlus, which enjoys a strong brand equity across generations for its healing properties, to diversify further to a 100% organic product like Aloe Vera Gel, which will contribute to the growth of the category itself. The new communication will be aimed at educating the consumers about the versatile beneficial proposition of aloe vera gel for both skin and hair.”