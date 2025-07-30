Emami unveils new corporate brand identity

Emami has introduced a refreshed corporate brand identity that reflects both its legacy and its evolving business direction. The new identity retains visual elements from the original design to signal continuity while incorporating updated features.

The redesigned emblem transitions from an ellipse to a sphere, symbolising adaptability and an increasingly international outlook. At its core is a stylised 'e' that represents the company’s focus on reinvention and sustained progress. The updated colour palette and typography aim to strike a balance between heritage and a more contemporary, forward-looking aesthetic.

As part of the rebranding, each of Emami’s business units will adopt a tailored visual identity featuring a modern typeface and colour scheme derived from the central brand design. The rollout of the new identity is expected to be completed across all business entities in the coming months.

"Our rebranding marks a pivotal step in Emami's evolution," said Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, vice chairman & managing director, Emami. “Our new core corporate identity reflects who we are today - an organisation rooted in heritage but powered by innovation, diversification and a global outlook. It is a symbol of the journey we have made, and the exciting path ahead. We believe this refreshed corporate identity will strengthen our market position and foster deeper connections with our consumers and partners, as we continue to deliver high-quality, value-driven, and innovative offerings across our businesses."