Emcure onboards Vidya Balan as brand ambassador for its Arth range

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, an Indian pharma company focused on women’s health, has entered the daily supplements market with an expansion of its Arth range. Arth offers supplements that combine Indian herbs like Brahmi with modern science to address key health concerns.

Emcure has partnered with actor Vidya Balan as the brand ambassador for its Arth range. As part of its efforts in women's health education, Vidya Balan will raise awareness on topics like intimate care and sleep issues, encouraging women to prioritise their health.

As a part of the association, Vidya Balan will spotlight three key products from the Arth range: Intimate Care to soothe itchiness and dryness in intimate areas, Sleep Support Gummies for blissful and quality sleep; Brain Fog Aid to improve focus and support cognition.

On joining hands with Emcure, Vidya Balan shared, “I am happy to be associated with Emcure’s Arth range—a brand that understands and supports women’s holistic well-being. Women are the backbone of families and communities, yet their health often takes a backseat. I admire Emcure’s commitment to addressing women’s unique health needs and empowering them to take charge of their well-being. True empowerment begins with good health, and through this association, I hope to inspire and encourage women to prioritise themselves through informed choices.”

Speaking on the association, Namita Thapar, whole-time director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are excited to partner with Vidya, as she is bold, authentic, and truly embodies what our brand stands for. As a strong advocate for women’s health, she is known for speaking her mind. We look forward to working with her to address and destigmatize topics around women’s health that are often considered taboo.”

Arth, which initially focused on menopausal health, is now expanding its range to offer more wellness solutions for women. Emcure aims to provide accessible, high-quality health products for women’s overall well-being.