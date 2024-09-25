Eminence Communications wins marketing mandate for Shreeman Shares

Eminence Communications, a full-service marketing and public relations agency, announced that it has been awarded the integrated marketing mandate for Shreeman Shares and Investment Consultant, a financial advisory and investment consultancy company.
Under this new partnership, Eminence Communications will lead the development and execution of a comprehensive marketing strategy designed to enhance Shreeman Shares' brand visibility and engagement across multiple platforms. The mandate includes a wide range of services, including brand strategy, digital marketing, content creation, public relations, and social media management.
The collaboration with Eminence Communications is set to drive its marketing efforts to new heights, ensuring a stronger connection with its target audience and stakeholders.
"We are excited to partner with Eminence Communications for our integrated marketing efforts. Their expertise in the financial sector and innovative approach to marketing make them the ideal partner as we seek to elevate our brand and reach new audiences. We are confident that this collaboration will significantly enhance our market presence," said Mr. Rajesh Surendrakumar Agarwal, founder, director of Shreeman Shares and Investment Consultant.
"We are honoured to have been chosen as the integrated marketing partner for Shreeman Shares and Investment Consultant. Our team is eager to work closely with them to develop a cohesive marketing strategy that will amplify their brand and drive meaningful engagement. We look forward to delivering impactful results that align with their growth objectives," said Shruti Singhal, founder of Eminence Communications.
The integrated marketing campaign is set to roll out in the coming months, with a focus on building brand awareness, enhancing digital presence, and strengthening stakeholder relationships through strategic and targeted communications.