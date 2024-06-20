EMotorad announces limited edition e-cycle with Prabhas’ movie Kalki: 2898 AD

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 e-cycle is priced at Rs. 55,999 and is available for pre-order at Rs. 2898.
EMotorad, a name in the electric cycle industry, is thrilled to announces a product partnership with the movie, 'Kalki: 2898 AD', starring Prabhas. This collaboration will feature the launch of an exclusive ‘The Kalki Limited Edition Doodle’, that is live on their website now.
Kalki: 2898 AD is an upcoming action-adventure film starring Prabhas, known for its storyline and visuals. The film is set to captivate audiences with its narrative and cinematography.
The Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 e-cycle is a foldable, fat-tyred electric cycle designed to capture the essence of the film's dynamic and adventurous spirit. This e-cycle combines EMotorad's technology with design elements inspired by the movie, making it a must-have for fans and enthusiasts.
Key Features of the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle:
Exclusive Design: Unique aesthetics inspired by the movie "Kalki: 2898 AD," featuring exclusive graphics and colour schemes.
Foldable Frame: Easy to fold and carry, perfect for urban commuters and outdoor adventurers.
Fat Tyres: Enhanced stability and comfort on all terrains, ensuring a smooth and safe ride.
Speed and Range: 60+ km range on a single charge, with speed up to 25 kmph.
Modes: It comes equipped with five riding modes, including pedal assist, accelerate, and pedal mode, making it a better choice for riders than ordinary cycles.
Limited Edition: Only a select number of units are available, making it a collector's item for enthusiasts.
Kunal Gupta, CEO of EMotorad, said, "Prabhas is a legend! We are thrilled to collaborate with Prabhas' latest movie, Kalki, to introduce this unique, limited-edition Doodle V3 e-cycle. Our partnership represents our commitment to innovation and our passion for creating products that resonate with our customers' lifestyles and interests. We’re happy to give the fans a futuristic e-cycle that helps them closely associate and take home a part of such an iconic movie."
The Kalki Limited Edition Doodle V3 e-cycle retails at Rs. 55,999 and is available for pre-order at Rs. 2,898. Fans and customers are encouraged to act quickly, as this limited edition model is expected to sell out rapidly.