Enamor to open 10-15 exclusive stores every quarter

Speaking to afaqs!, Shekhar Tewari, chief category & operations officer, Modenik Lifestyle, says, “The first year of Covid caught us unprepared. Our manufacturing units and distribution were impacted in a big way. We had slight losses in the first half of 2020, but in H2 we grew 60-70% and made up for most of the H1 losses. Even though we suffered two waves of the pandemic, we grew close to 48-50% in FY22 over FY21 on the Enamor business. We opened warehousing in the various parts of the country to negate the impact of state-wise lockdowns. The third wave didn't impact us as we had already learnt our lessons.”