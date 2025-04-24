Endura Mass partners with LSG as official weight gainer nutrition partner for IPL 2025

Endura Mass, a weight gain supplement brand from Cipla Health, has partnered with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the franchise team of the Indian Premier League as their ‘Official Weight Gainer Nutrition partner’.

The association with Lucknow Super Giants helps promote the brand and raise awareness about the weight gain benefits of Endura Mass, which begin after six weeks of recommended use. Like the IPL supports new cricket talent, Endura Mass aims to help underweight individuals gain healthy weight and give their parents confidence in supporting a balanced lifestyle.

The brand has launched an ad film showing the support of Lucknow Super Giants fans. It highlights Endura Mass’s flavour range and positions it as a weight gain product. The film features Rishabh Pant, David Miller, and Nicholas Pooran, and is being shown on TV and digital platforms.

The association will be amplified through a 360-degree campaign, featuring packaging, digital, print, television, and OOH activations to promote the partnership.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shivam Puri, MD and CEO, Cipla Health said, “For over two decades, Endura Mass has been India’s most trusted weight gain solution. Rooted in science, our products are designed to support individuals on their journey toward a healthier lifestyle. Just as the team exemplifies performance on the field, Endura Mass is committed to empowering individuals with the right nutrition to achieve their goals. Through our association with the Lucknow Super Giants, we aim to inspire the audience and reinforce the importance of the right solution for peak performance, mirroring the ethos of our brand.”

“We are delighted to join hands with Endura Mass as our official weight gainer nutrition partner,” says Vinay Chopra, CEO of Lucknow Super Giants. "Clean nutrition and peak physical performance are crucial for success in the highly competitive world of IPL cricket. This belief also aligns with the mission of Endura Mass to support the nutritional needs of the consumers looking to gain weight the right way."