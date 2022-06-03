ENO expands its portfolio with two new flavors, Jaljeera and Nimbu masala

These two new flavours are being launched in South and East India through a television commercial that is built on a narrative of a relaxed Sunday evening where a man is sitting with his wife and elder brother indulging in home-made snacks and drinks. The moment gets disrupted when he gets hit by acidity and as an instant reaction, he reaches out to his wife to pass him the home-made “Jaljeera” kept on the table. The sufferer’s elder brother interjects his request and recommends taking “ENO Jaljeera” instead which gets top work in seconds. The TVC builds a compelling narrative in a very relatable manner and aims to create awareness and taste credentials of new ENO flavour variants.