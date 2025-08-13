Escape Plan & HRX partner to launch co-branded travel gear for India

Escape Plan, a tech-enabled travel platform, announced a partnership with HRX, a fitness brand founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, to launch a co-branded line of travel gear. The collaboration aims to create practical, design-focused products for Indian travellers.

Escape Plan has quickly grown its D2C business, reaching a Rs. 100 crore annualised run rate within three months of launch, with over 20% of sales from offline stores. The brand focuses on combining performance, design, and tech functionality across its products.

The HRX x Escape Plan collection includes luggage, organisers, and other travel essentials, designed for practical use. The range will be available on Escape Plan’s online and partner platforms, as well as in offline stores.

Speaking about the partnership, Hrithik Roshan, actor and founder of HRX, said, "With HRX, our mission has always been to fuse purpose with performance. I’ve seen firsthand how the right travel gear can make all the difference on a journey. Hence, envisioning and creating a range of Travel gear with HRX only made sense."

Adding to this, Abhinav Pathak, CEO and co-founder of Escape Plan, said, “This partnership with HRX is a strategic step in our mission to redefine travel essentials for India’s next-gen consumers. We are excited to be working with the HRX Team in scaling the Travel Essentials Category, particularly Luggage. This partnership brings together the best of modern utility & fashion-forward luggage along with HRX’s wide cultural relevance, creating high-performance products that meet the aspirations of today’s travellers. I view this as the start of a category-defining play in the travel gear market.”

Afsar Zaidi, co-founder of HRX – also shared this excitement ahead of the launch, “At HRX, we’ve consistently aimed to merge utility with emotion — creating not just products, but tools for transformation. What stood out about Escape Plan was more than just their products, it was the design sensibility, the sharp clarity of the founders, and an overall sense that this was something different. This partnership felt intuitive. I believe in what they’re building, and we are excited to be part of this next chapter.”