Ethane Web Technologies unveils PR Companion platform

Ethane Web Technologies has launched PR Companion, a platform focused on outlining its public relations offerings. The website is positioned as a central hub for brands seeking support across media relations, digital storytelling and strategic communication planning.

According to the company, the platform brings together traditional PR functions with digital-first approaches, providing an overview of services such as crisis communication, press release distribution and long-term communication strategy. The site also details Ethane Web Technologies’ emphasis on data-led planning alongside narrative development.

PR Companion is intended to serve as a single access point for brands looking to understand the agency’s approach to public relations and how it integrates media engagement with digital channels.

Commenting on the launch, Lalit Sharma, founder and CEO of Ethane Web Technologies and Ranking By SEO, said: “We’ve developed PR Companion with a simple yet powerful belief: that every brand has a story to tell, and the right way narrative can spark movements, shape perceptions, and drive positive business results.”

He added, “Our full-fledged website will reflect our strong commitment to offering cutting-edge PR solutions that go beyond traditional methods. We’re not just keeping up with the time. Our site is built for what’s next - AI-driven insights, captivating storytelling, seamless integration across every digital channel, and what not. We’re redefining PR for the future - where data will meet creativity and every brand narrative will be powered by advanced technology”.

Ethane Web Technologies said the site is designed to provide detailed information on these offerings in one place.