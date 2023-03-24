Ethnic beverage brand Xotik’s Jeeru repositioned & rebranded to ‘J’

The company announces strategic roadmap for 5X growth in 3 years, with ramped up production and distribution plans.
Mumbai-based beverage company Xotik Frujus Private Limited (XFPL) announced rebranding and re-positioning for popular jeera brand Jeeru as ‘J.’
In an attempt to acquire a HIGHER SHARE of the ethnic beverage market in India. The design philosophy of J. is one that represents the confident and colourful chaos of Gen Z and existing customers. The use of 6 various Indian colours in the product packaging, helps give the brand a modern lease of life when paired with clean and bold shapes and is 1st time done within the beverage category.
The stark minimalism of form fights with a maximalist colour palette to ensure that heads turn wherever one sees the J. at shelves. In order to attract the quintessential new young Indians who are ‘dil se desi’ but have the promise to be achievers at a global level, J. aims to break through the cluttered beverage market and change the paradigm. J. retaining the familiar beverage flavour has been conceptualised and elevated with the added goodness of apples and bottled with that bold, Indian attitude that is ready to take on tomorrow.
Anjana Ghosh, CEO, Xotik Frujus Pvt Ltd. comments, “With J. we wish to completely reinvent the popular jeera masala drink with new age looks and an attitudinal connect with the global India Gen Z or young Indians. With changing consumer habits, experimenting attitude of the Indian consumers today, the new design and vibrant 6 colours are aimed at creating higher brand recall with a sharper identity amongst New India. Our consumer insight behind this positioning showcases hustling and ambition, empathy, digital nativity, self-expression and creativity being at the core of the youth of India today. These attributes have been instilled interestingly in our creative campaign and brand packaging covering myriad colours which will be seen 1st time for any beverage brand in India. The marketing campaign will include a strong digital led communications to on-ground activations driving trials for J. for the newest masala-soda on the block. Like Jeeru had attained leadership in the category, we hope that in its new avatar, J. will connect with consumers better.”
Xotik is known for its innovative ethnic drinks with twist of masala. New India is looking out for more beyond regular flavours like cola, lemon, orange towards mixes and fusions of flavours and spices. The search is for something fresh and out of the box! Therefore, Xotik, keeping this in mind has created this ‘avante-grande’ experience to the new target audience with J. Which is why this complete rebranding aims to make it an aspirational and trendy youthful drink and thus connects better with the youth in this season. This is a first of its kind brand that has been named after a single letter; a deliberate decision against convention in true Gen Z fashion. Beyond barriers of language, space and place, J. is a deliberately abbreviated sound that is whole on its own while yet being the beginning of more to come.