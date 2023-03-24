Ethnic beverage brand Xotik’s Jeeru repositioned & rebranded to ‘J’

Xotik is known for its innovative ethnic drinks with twist of masala. New India is looking out for more beyond regular flavours like cola, lemon, orange towards mixes and fusions of flavours and spices. The search is for something fresh and out of the box! Therefore, Xotik, keeping this in mind has created this ‘avante-grande’ experience to the new target audience with J. Which is why this complete rebranding aims to make it an aspirational and trendy youthful drink and thus connects better with the youth in this season. This is a first of its kind brand that has been named after a single letter; a deliberate decision against convention in true Gen Z fashion. Beyond barriers of language, space and place, J. is a deliberately abbreviated sound that is whole on its own while yet being the beginning of more to come.