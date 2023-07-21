ETMarkets app introduces ‘Smart Alerts’ utility feature to empower investors with timely market insights

It's a utility feature that will empower investors with timely market insights to make a quick trade or spot investment opportunity.
Smart Alerts is a powerful tool that allows users to create customized alerts for a wide range of market events, including news, stock price movements, technical indicator spikes, and more. With Smart Alerts, investors can stay updated on the latest market developments and make informed investment decisions, allowing them to conveniently grasp the pulse of the market and experience personalized insights on the stocks that matter most to them.
“We are excited to launch Smart Alerts, which we believe is a game-changer for investors,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Business Head at ETMarkets. "With Smart Alerts, investors can stay ahead of the curve and make well-informed investment decisions, ensuring their success in the market."
Smart Alerts is a valuable tool for investors of all levels of experience. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned pro, Smart Alerts can help you stay informed and make better investment decisions.