Eureka Forbes onboards Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador for vacuum cleaners range

Eureka Forbes has introduced its new Forbes SmartClean Robotic Vacuum Cleaners. These devices feature AI-powered LiDAR technology for precise cleaning, combining suction with wet mopping. The company has also named Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador, aiming to connect with young, urban consumers seeking smart, health-focused home solutions.

Talking about her association with Eureka Forbes, Shraddha Kapoor said, “I am indeed delighted to be associated with the Eureka Forbes family. I have always believed that a clean home is the foundation of a healthy mind and body, and the spaces we live in deeply influence how we function as individuals. Eureka Forbes as a brand has been championing clean, healthy living and I’m proud to be associated with a brand that has made clean living a lifelong mission. With innovations like the Forbes SmartClean Robotics range, which blends intelligent technology with effortless convenience, Eureka Forbes is redefining the future of home hygiene. I truly hope that together we can inspire many more to embrace this way of life.”

Anurag Kumar, chief growth officer, Eureka Forbes said, “We’re pleased to welcome Shraddha Kapoor to the Eureka Forbes family as the face of our Vacuum Cleaners. She represents a generation that values mindful living, smart choices, and purposeful innovation, qualities that mirror our brand ethos. At Eureka Forbes, we’ve been pioneering home hygiene solutions for over 40 years, and with our new Forbes SmartClean Robotics range, we are redefining what effortless cleanliness looks like in today’s homes. Shraddha’s authenticity and strong connect with young Indian households makes her the perfect partner in our journey to build a cleaner, healthier India, one smart home at a time.”