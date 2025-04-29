Euro Adhesives onboards Pankaj Tripathi as first brand ambassador

Euro Adhesives, the flagship brand of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, has appointed celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi as its first-ever Brand Ambassador. This strategic association is part of a larger vision to scale the brand’s national footprint and deepen its connection with consumers, professionals, and trade partners alike.

Speaking on this announcement, Utkarsh Patel, managing director, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, said, “At Euro Adhesives, we’ve always believed in forming strong, lasting bonds — not just between materials, but with every stakeholder across our ecosystem. In Pankaj Tripathi, we found a personality who embodies trust, authenticity, and pan-India appeal. His ethos aligns beautifully with our values, and through this partnership, we aim to further accelerate brand recall, drive preference, and expand our reach across urban and rural markets nationally.”

Pankaj Tripathi shared his excitement about joining the Euro family, “I believe that strength lies in the foundation — whether in stories or structures. Euro Adhesives stands for reliability and excellence, values I relate to deeply. I’m proud to represent a brand that empowers craftsmen and creators with the confidence to build lasting work, every single day.”

Euro Adhesives was established in 2006 and operates in the woodworking adhesives category. The company manufactures at its facility in Santej, Ahmedabad, and plans to scale its annual production capacity to 40,000 tonnes. It operates in 14 states, covers over 100 cities.