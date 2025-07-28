Everyuth & Snapchat launch AR campaign for Golden Glow Sheet Mask

Zydus Wellness’ Everyuth Naturals has partnered with Snapchat to launch its new Golden Glow Sheet Mask through an Augmented Reality (AR) campaign. The campaign offers a digital product demo and targets Gen Z users, aiming to engage them beyond traditional marketing methods.

As part of the campaign, the brand created an interactive ‘Glow Up Lens’ on Snapchat’s AR platform, allowing users to virtually try on the Golden Glow Sheet Mask with preset looks like ‘Date Night Glow’ and ‘Party Night Glow.’ The feature was designed to make the product launch more engaging and shareable.

The campaign targets Gen Z consumers, who are using digital platforms for product discovery. In India, Gen Z makes up 28% of the population and accounts for 44% of beauty and personal care spending. Their preference for interactive brand experiences makes the AR-based launch timely.

“As the beauty and wellness industry continues to evolve toward experience-led engagement, it is essential for brands to connect with consumers across digital, emotional, and cultural touchpoints,” said Tarun Arora, CEO and whole time director, Zydus Wellness. ”At Zydus Wellness, we have been emphasizing on embedding purpose and innovation into every aspect of our brand-building efforts. This campaign, developed in collaboration with Snapchat, exemplifies that evolution. Our goal was not merely to introduce a new product, but to create a meaningful, technology-enabled experience. Through this launch, we sought to offer Gen Z a platform for self-expression and connection in a format that resonates with their lifestyle," he added.

Amit Ojha, head of agency business, Snap Inc. “Everyuth’s campaign is a great example of how AR can turn product trial into a powerful brand interaction. By combining immersive tech with a clear emotional insight, they created a moment that was not only fun and functional but deeply resonant with their audience.”