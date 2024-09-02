Ex MullenLowe Lintas' Shweta Sampat launches HR consultancy Tribe For Talent

Employee engagement by way of the Culture Calendar curation service has been the founder’s expertise over the last 5 years. This coupled with her skill of designing learning initiatives and formulating employer branding through robust internal communication strategies, allows for a well-rounded offering at crucial junctures of the employee life cycle. The OfficeGram on the service stack is a distinctive service that goes beyond traditional HR. The People Pulse offering facilitates a deep dive into employee sentiment and provides the organisation with candid insights about what the need of the hour really is.