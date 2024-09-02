Ex MullenLowe Lintas' Shweta Sampat launches HR consultancy Tribe For Talent

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tribe for Talent provides HR solutions, including talent acquisition, DEI policies, and tailored learning experiences.
Shweta Sampat, former vice president at MullenLowe Lintas Group, has launched her own HR consultancy, Tribe For Talent. This people consultancy, based in Mumbai, focuses on human-centric approach that challenges the status quo.
“Tribe For Talent offers a refreshing approach to people management, bringing out the human aspect of human resources,” says Shweta Sampat.
“Post-pandemic, the corporate landscape has seen multiple landslides in terms of the way people are responding to changes and re-adapting to ways of working. Building a bridge between old ways and new ways, striking a fine balance that allows for one to bring their best self to work every day, is the aim”, says Sampat.
Shweta is an advanced practitioner of Enneagram, a behavioral science tool that addresses this paradox. It is one of the many ways in which she helps individuals across ages and vocations to optimise their energy and creativity. Extended DISC is another renowned tool that she uses to shine light on recognizing working and leadership styles.
Tribe For Talent is based on Shweta’s experience and commitment to building connections in the workplace. It offers a unique range of HR solutions, including talent acquisition, policy development aligned with global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices, and customised learning experiences for different generations. A key service is creating a candidate experience that addresses the current empathy gap.
Employee engagement by way of the Culture Calendar curation service has been the founder’s expertise over the last 5 years. This coupled with her skill of designing learning initiatives and formulating employer branding through robust internal communication strategies, allows for a well-rounded offering at crucial junctures of the employee life cycle. The OfficeGram on the service stack is a distinctive service that goes beyond traditional HR. The People Pulse offering facilitates a deep dive into employee sentiment and provides the organisation with candid insights about what the need of the hour really is.