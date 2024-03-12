Excitel Broadband joins forces with Falcon Risers Hyderabad as principal partner for ISPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Excitel's logo will be featured on the jerseys of Falcon Risers Hyderabad players.
Excitel Broadband, a home internet startup, announces its collaboration with Falcon Risers Hyderabad as principal partner for the Indian Street Premier League 2024 cricket tournament. This partnership is a step forward in terms of the organisation's branding efforts as Excitel Broadband’s logo adorns the jerseys of Falcon Risers Hyderabad players.
The league features a lineup of five teams: Majhi Mumbai, Bangalore Strikers, Srinagar Ki Veer, Chennai Singhams, Tigers Of Kolkata, and Falcon Risers Hyderabad. The tournament garners attention, with personalities such as Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Suriya, and Ram Charan lending their support as celebrity owners, further amplifying the fervour and anticipation surrounding the event.
Commenting on the collaboration, Varun Pasricha, COO, Excitel, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Falcon Risers Hyderabad for the Indian Street Premier League 2024. Cricket holds a cherished place in the hearts of millions of Indians, particularly the youth, and we are honoured to champion their aspirations, dreams, and passion. We extend our support to players across all teams and look forward to a riveting tournament."
Meanwhile, Anant Tambvekar, head coach of Falcon Risers Hyderabad, said, “I foresee a great future for this format and believe that it will act as a platform which will give an opportunity to so many youngsters to showcase their skills to a larger audience. It is great that Excitel has partnered up with the Falcon Risers Hyderabad and together we will look to achieve several feats.”
Exceptional talents including Krishna Satpute, Shreyas Kadam, Shreyas Indulkar, Syed Salman, and other seasoned players, will be a part of the roster during the tournament. Excitel's partnership with Falcon Risers Hyderabad underscores a shared commitment to fostering sporting excellence and community engagement on a national scale.