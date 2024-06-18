Excitel partners with Amazon Prime to provide Prime Benefits as part of its Cable Cutter Plan

Commenting on this partnership, Vivek Raina, founder and CEO of Excitel Broadband said, “India's media market is changing fast. With more people watching 'OTT Video' and still using Cable TV, it's clear that our audience wants a mix of entertainment options. At Excitel, we firmly believe that delivering this experience requires innovative solutions that leverage the power of the Internet. Our collaboration with Amazon Prime marks a significant step towards this vision. By offering Prime Lite with Excitel that combines Amazon's entertainment and shopping benefits with our affordable internet plans, we're creating a new era of home entertainment that blends OTT, TV, and the power of the internet.”