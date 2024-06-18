Excitel partners with Amazon Prime to provide Prime Benefits as part of its Cable Cutter Plan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Users can enjoy streaming at speeds of up to 300 Mbps and access Prime Video's full selection of movies and series.
Excitel, India’s home internet start-up has joined hands with Amazon Prime to offer the Prime benefits to its customers. Subscribers of Excitel’s flagship Cable Cutter plan will be able to subscribe to Prime Lite, and access Prime Video’s extensive content library, as well as enjoy free unlimited same-day delivery across 1M+ products and next-day delivery across 4M+ products on Amazon.
In addition to Prime Lite with Excitel, the enhanced Cable Cutter plan also provides up to 300 Mbps of speed, 300+ Live TV channels, and access to 22+ OTT platforms including Prime Video, all for just Rs. 719 per month, offering offers users a diverse range of entertainment options to choose from.
Commenting on this partnership, Vivek Raina, founder and CEO of Excitel Broadband said, “India's media market is changing fast. With more people watching 'OTT Video' and still using Cable TV, it's clear that our audience wants a mix of entertainment options. At Excitel, we firmly believe that delivering this experience requires innovative solutions that leverage the power of the Internet. Our collaboration with Amazon Prime marks a significant step towards this vision. By offering Prime Lite with Excitel that combines Amazon's entertainment and shopping benefits with our affordable internet plans, we're creating a new era of home entertainment that blends OTT, TV, and the power of the internet.”
“At Prime Video we are constantly looking at ways to strengthen our distribution to ensure wider availability of our much-loved movies and series,” said a Prime Video spokesperson. “The collaboration with Excitel provides seamless access to Prime Video’s full selection of content, as well as Prime Lite benefits like unlimited free shopping & shipping of ‘Same-day/Next-Day’ delivery, Prime exclusive deals and much more. With this collaboration we are making premium entertainment even more accessible to customers in India.”
Subscribers can enjoy streaming experience at speeds of up to 300 Mbps with access to the full selection of Prime Video’s movies and series including the Original series like Panchayat, Mirzapur, The Family Man, Dhootha, Inspector Rishi, blockbuster movies Tiger 3, Kantara, Maja Ma, Bawaal, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and many more, along with international series and movies like Fallout, Citadel, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, to name a few.
This is in addition to other Prime Lite benefits like free unlimited same day delivery across 1M+ products and next day delivery across 4M+ products, Prime early access and exclusive deals and 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card while on shopping on Amazon.
Prime Lite with Excitel stands out as the premier choice for internet service, as Excitel has been recognised by OOKLA, as the fastest internet speed provider. In addition to this accolade, users can also enjoy a diverse array of TV shows and live content in various Indian and international languages such as English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Punjabi.