Exicom joins forces with Delhi Toofans for RuPay Prime Volley season three

Exicom, a EV charging ecosystem, has announced its partnership with the Delhi Toofans volleyball franchise, for season three of RuPay Prime Volleyball League 2024. Through this partnership, Exicom logo will feature on the Delhi Toofans team jerseys, marking Exicom's commitment as an associate sponsor for the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.
RuPay Prime Volleyball League, season three, a premier volleyball tournament known for its thrilling matches and fervent fan base, is taking place between February 15 to March 21, 2024. Through this partnership, Exicom supports the essence of high-level competitive sports and also mirrors the core values of transparency, agility, customer focus, and innovation found within its own ranks.
Just as athletes demonstrate transparency by communicating openly with teammates and coaches, agility by adapting to changing game situations, customer centricity by prioritising team success, ownership by taking responsibility for their performance, and innovation by constantly seeking new strategies to win, each Exicom employee embodies these values daily. This partnership underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a collaborative, energised, and forward-thinking culture where every employee contributes to its collective success.
Commenting on this collaboration, Anant Nahata, MD and CEO, Exicom, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with the Delhi Toofans Team. We strongly believe in the power of sports as a great unifier along with community and character builder. Exicom is committed to fostering initiatives that resonate with our values of community development, thereby contributing towards building a resilient nation".
Delhi Toofans is the ninth franchise to join the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. Delhi Toofans Team shares Exicom's vision of driving positive change through sports. Delhi Toofans Team, remarked, "We are delighted to welcome Exicom as our partner for RuPay Prime Volleyball League Season 3. This collaboration represents a convergence of shared values and aspirations. Together, we strive to inspire athletes and fans alike while advocating for a greener, more sustainable future."