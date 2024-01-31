Experiential agency, White launches a new brand visual identity and logo

The visual elements of the rebrand reflect the company's dynamic approach to shaping brand experiences in an ever-changing world.
White, an independent brand experience company specialising in creating meaningful brand experiences with storytelling has announced its visual rebranding and revealed a new logo. This strategic transformation marks a milestone for the company as it embraces a new identity and embarks on a vision to harness the power of experiences for brands and help them connect with their audiences on a human level. In addition to this, the agency fortifies its core differentiator with an integrated approach to amplify the brand's message using the most impactful medium or combination of media.
White, with a renewed focus, will continue to stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving landscape of brand experiences while embracing a refreshed vision and brand identity. With an intent to create memorability with a clean aesthetic and a touch of playfulness, the rebranded logo and identity seek to convey a ‘contemporary longevity’ with a modern yet timeless design, relevant in the long term. The visual elements of the rebrand reflect the company's dynamic approach to shaping brand experiences in an ever-changing world.
Speaking on the rebranding, Vishesh Sahni, Founder and CEO, White, said, “We have undertaken this transformative rebrand journey as a conscious, strategic shift. Our impact lies in crafting some of India’s most captivating experiences which we have largely succeeded in, because of our visceral understanding of ‘culture’. Whether it is building cultural narratives for brands, tapping into globally relevant cultural trends, or even creating its own industry-standard culture, our rebrand is intended to encapsulate this approach. In today’s ever-evolving field of brand experiences, it only makes sense for us to set new benchmarks and call ourselves ‘Creators of Culture-first experiences.’”