Experiential agency, White launches a new brand visual identity and logo

Speaking on the rebranding, Vishesh Sahni, Founder and CEO, White, said, “We have undertaken this transformative rebrand journey as a conscious, strategic shift. Our impact lies in crafting some of India’s most captivating experiences which we have largely succeeded in, because of our visceral understanding of ‘culture’. Whether it is building cultural narratives for brands, tapping into globally relevant cultural trends, or even creating its own industry-standard culture, our rebrand is intended to encapsulate this approach. In today’s ever-evolving field of brand experiences, it only makes sense for us to set new benchmarks and call ourselves ‘Creators of Culture-first experiences.’”