FabHotels partners with Godrej Protekt and Godrej Proclean as the sanitization partner

FabHotels' 100% Safe Place to Stay™’ initiative includes all the end-to end sanitization measures, to address traveler’s higher sensitivity towards hygiene in the COVID era.
FabHotels is joining hands with Godrej Protekt, India’s most trusted personal hygiene brand and Godrej Proclean, a newly launched range of surface disinfectant cleaners, from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) as an official sanitization partner. With the government issuing Unlock 5.0 and trains, flights, etc. slowly opening up, people have started to plan traveling with precaution. To cater to this demand, this strategic partnership will ensure customers the best experience, without having to worry about their safety.
FabHotels has been one of the first hotel chains in India to introduce their ‘100% Safe Place to Stay™’ initiative, which includes all the end-to end sanitization measures, to address traveler’s higher sensitivity towards hygiene in the COVID era. Godrej Protekt offers a wide range of hygiene products including hand sanitizers, handwash, disinfectant sprays, among others. Godrej Proclean portfolio comprises floor, toilet and bathroom surface disinfectant cleaners.
The hotel chain will be utilizing the vast portfolio of personal hygiene and sanitization products from Godrej Protekt and Godrej Proclean to offer guests a 100% Disinfected, 100% Safe, and 100% convenient experience to the guests. These include the following upgraded protocols using products from the Godrej portfolio:
● Sanitization every 2 hours using Godrej Protekt disinfectant sprays: All the high touchpoints in the room and around the property like a TV, AC, phone, switches, doorknobs, bathroom surfaces & bath fittings will be disinfected every two hours.
● Sanitizers for all using Godrej Protekt handwash and sanitizers: Alcohol-based hand gel will be made available at all key entrances, exits, and common areas for the FabHotels’ guests
● Sanitized common areas using Godrej Proclean floor cleaners: Common areas (registration desk, lobby, elevators, business centers, dining rooms, etc.) will be cleaned every two hours.
Vaibhav Aggarwal, CEO & Founder, FabHotels, comments, “We are delighted to have partnered with a strong brand like Godrej to further instill confidence in our guests that each FabHotel is a 100% Safe Place to Stay. With Godrej and their trusted products, we would be able to help guests and our staff to stay safe during this pandemic and beyond. We are committed to working closely with our hotel partners to provide 100% Safe stays across the nation as India starts traveling again.”
Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “As we move from restricted living to new normal living, hygiene and cleanliness will be of paramount importance to keep ourselves safe. We are pleased to have our two key brands, Godrej Protekt and Godrej Proclean partner with FabHotels to provide their guests a safe experience for their stay. With initiatives like Protekt India
Movement and hygiene program with India Railways, we have contributed our bit to empower consumers during the pandemic. FabHotels is another strong partner who shares our common vision of keeping our community safe and provide the best experience.”
“It's incredible how the FabHotels’ team is making the well-being of its team members, and the guests their highest priority. Through their assistance in implementing all the safety and sanitation measures in our property, we can ensure a safe, hospitable environment for all those who enter our doors post the lockdown,” said Mr L. N. Yadav, Owner of FabHotel Premium Nest.
With the festive season going on along with a lot of pending paid leaves, people are exploring safe and hygienic stays. The alliance between FabHotels, Godrej Protekt and Godrej Proclean is timed perfectly.