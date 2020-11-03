FabHotels partners with Godrej Protekt and Godrej Proclean as the sanitization partner

The hotel chain will be utilizing the vast portfolio of personal hygiene and sanitization products from Godrej Protekt and Godrej Proclean to offer guests a 100% Disinfected, 100% Safe, and 100% convenient experience to the guests. These include the following upgraded protocols using products from the Godrej portfolio:

● Sanitization every 2 hours using Godrej Protekt disinfectant sprays: All the high touchpoints in the room and around the property like a TV, AC, phone, switches, doorknobs, bathroom surfaces & bath fittings will be disinfected every two hours.

● Sanitizers for all using Godrej Protekt handwash and sanitizers: Alcohol-based hand gel will be made available at all key entrances, exits, and common areas for the FabHotels’ guests

● Sanitized common areas using Godrej Proclean floor cleaners: Common areas (registration desk, lobby, elevators, business centers, dining rooms, etc.) will be cleaned every two hours.