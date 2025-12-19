Fabindia partners with Mahindra to enable eSUV bookings via Fabcoins

Fabindia has partnered with Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs to introduce a new redemption option under its Fabfamily loyalty programme. Under the collaboration, members can use accumulated Fabcoins to book Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs, including the BE 6 and XEV 9e.

As part of the initiative, customers can place a booking using 1,000 Fabcoins, which are assigned a booking value of Rs 21,000. The option allows bookings to be made through loyalty currency rather than cash payments. The benefit will be available to Fabfamily members from December 19, 2025.

Fabfamily members earn Fabcoins on purchases made at Fabindia, which can be accumulated over time and redeemed across selected partner experiences. The Mahindra eSUV booking option extends the programme into the automotive category.

Commenting on the partnership, William Nanda Bissell, managing director, Fabindia, said: “Fabfamily was built on the belief that loyalty should create extraordinary value and not just transactional benefits. Partnering with Mahindra allows us to demonstrate that belief at its boldest: enabling our members to book an Electric Origin SUV using just 1,000 Fabcoins. It’s an unprecedented 21X value unlock and a proud moment for us as two Indian brands come together to promote conscious consumption, sustainable mobility and customer empowerment. For us, this reward is a signal of where modern loyalty programs are headed: towards becoming unreasonably generous, personalised and caring.”

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra and executive director, Mahindra Electric Automobile, said: “At Mahindra, we believe the future of mobility is not just electric, it is experiential, accessible, and deeply integrated into the lifestyle of our customers. This partnership with Fabindia is a powerful example of how two purpose-driven brands can come together to redefine value. It’s a step forward in democratizing eSUV ownership and creating meaningful touchpoints that go beyond the vehicle itself.”

The Mahindra Electric Origin SUV reward will go live on December 19, 2025.