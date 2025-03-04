Fable & Mane announces Kareena Kapoor Khan as global ambassador

Fable & Mane has appointed Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as its first Global Brand Ambassador.

A wider campaign is set to launch in April starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and serving as a celebration of the brand's fifth anniversary. The campaign will highlight the advantages of hair oiling while honouring the rituals that have nourished generations.

"I'm drawn to Fable & Mane's commitment to ancient wisdom and modern self-care. Their approach is a simple yet potent symbol of self-love, a reminder to prioritise our inner and outer beauty, and celebrate the richness of our heritage," says Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"We are honoured to welcome Kareena as the global ambassador for Fable & Mane," said Akash and Nikita Mehta, co-founders of Fable & Mane. "Kareena truly embodies strength, confidence, and a deep connection to our shared heritage. As founders who grew up inspired by her, this partnership is a dream come true. Together, we aim to inspire individuals worldwide to awaken through rituals and celebrate their inner beauty."