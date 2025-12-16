FanCode renews partnership with Formula 1 as official broadcaster

FanCode has renewed its broadcast partnership with Formula 1 through a new three-year agreement, extending its association with the sport until the end of the 2028 season. The renewal builds on the platform’s existing two-year partnership and reinforces FanCode’s position as the primary destination for Formula 1 fans in India.

As part of the expanded agreement, F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium subscriptions will now be available exclusively through FanCode in India. This integration allows fans to access Formula 1’s full content offering directly on the platform, including live races, practice sessions, qualifying, sprints and a wide range of on-demand features.

FanCode will continue to stream every Formula 1 race weekend, while also expanding the viewing experience through regional language commentary in Hindi and Tamil. The platform has also introduced motorsports-focused content such as the Gearbox podcast, creator-led initiatives and curated fan screenings, with more product-led innovations planned to deepen engagement.

Talking about the deal, FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said, “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Formula 1 for three more years. This expanded deal firmly establishes FanCode as the home of all things F1 in India, and we’re excited to keep serving one of the country’s most passionate and fastest-growing sports communities. Fans have shown tremendous trust in our platform, and we will continue to deliver on their expectations, whether through livestreams, enhanced features or curated F1 community experiences.”

Ian Holmes, chief media rights and broadcasting officer of Formula 1, said:“We are delighted to be beginning our next chapter with FanCode after a successful start to our partnership in 2024. FanCode has elevated our broadcast for our passionate Indian audience to ensure they are able to feel the adrenaline and excitement of a race weekend from the comfort of their homes. We look forward to continuing working closely with FanCode and finding new, innovative ways to engage our fanbase in India and its subcontinent.”