FanCode Shop becomes the ICC’s Official retail partner in India for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

FanCode will introduce a range of categories exclusively at ICC Shop. The fan gear will include - trendy casual t-shirts for women and men, polos, shorts, joggers, sweatshirts, vests, caps; accessories - bottles, coasters, keychains, coffee mugs, backpacks, sling bags; and cricket equipment like bats and balls. The junior fans are in for a treat with a special range of t-shirts, shorts, and joggers specially curated for them. The accessories and merchandise will be available starting at Rs. 300.