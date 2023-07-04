FanCode Shop becomes the ICC’s Official retail partner in India for the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

FanCode will build, manage and run the ICC Online Store.
FanCode Shop, the merchandising arm of FanCode, has announced an extension to its exclusive licensing and merchandising partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to curate official fan merchandise and accessories for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023. The partnership will leverage FanCode Shop’s sports commerce and tech capabilities to give fans in India the chance to purchase official and affordable ICC merchandise.
FanCode Shop will operate official in-venue outlets covering the hosts venues which will be stocked with a range of merchandise featuring all 10 participating teams. For fans across India, FanCode Shop will lend its expertise towards building and managing an exclusive digital store for ICC including end-to-end product and customer experience, manufacturing, logistics, customer care, and marketing.
FanCode will introduce a range of categories exclusively at ICC Shop. The fan gear will include - trendy casual t-shirts for women and men, polos, shorts, joggers, sweatshirts, vests, caps; accessories - bottles, coasters, keychains, coffee mugs, backpacks, sling bags; and cricket equipment like bats and balls. The junior fans are in for a treat with a special range of t-shirts, shorts, and joggers specially curated for them. The accessories and merchandise will be available starting at Rs. 300.
Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer said, “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with FanCode and giving cricket fans in India access to our best range of merchandise yet. Cricket World Cup fever will take India by storm and every single cricket fan in India will be part of it. ”
Prasana Krishnan, co-founder, FanCode, said, “India is home to the largest base of cricket fans and we want to offer world-class sports merchandise that reflects their pride for the sport and the teams they support. The wide array of merchandise ensures there is something for every sports fan to showcase their fandom.”
In the recently concluded IPL, FanCode Shop built and managed official Mega Stores for Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.