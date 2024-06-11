FanCode Shop renews licensing and merchandising deal with ICC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership will include the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
FanCode Shop, the merchandising arm of FanCode, has renewed its exclusive, India only, licensing and merchandising partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to curate official fan merchandise and accessories for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, lending its expertise towards end-to-end product and customer experience, manufacturing, logistics, customer care, and marketing.
For the widest offline access and distribution, FanCode Shop will partner with select outlets to make merchandise available at airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore. It will also be available at select retail stores chains across the country.
The fan gear will include - trendy casual t-shirts, polos, shorts, joggers, sweatshirts, vests, caps; accessories - bottles, keychains, coffee mugs, backpacks, tote bags. There will be a special range for kids, that will include t-shirts, vests and shorts, specially curated for them. The accessories and merchandise will be available at affordable prices, starting Rs 299.
Prasana Krishnan, co-founder, FanCode, said, “We’re delighted to continue working with the ICC to make affordable and high quality merchandise available to Indian fans. Our range has proven to be a big hit and we will continue serving the fans with the most stylish fan gear to showcase their fandom.”
In the recently concluded IPL, FanCode Shop built and managed official Mega Stores for seven IPL teams, including Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Since its inception in 2020, FanCode Shop has partnered with multiple sports and fitness brands, offering official sports fan merchandise and equipment from IPL Teams, NBA, football clubs like Manchester City FC, PSG, Barcelona, Juventus, FC Barcelona, WWE, SG, Nivia, Elevar.