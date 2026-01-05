FanCode signs multi-year broadcast deal with ATP Media

FanCode, the digital sports destination, has announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with ATP Media, the rights-holder and broadcast arm of the ATP Tour. Under the agreement, FanCode will have exclusive broadcast and streaming rights in the Indian Subcontinent to the ATP Tour until 2028.

This partnership positions FanCode as the exclusive home for the ATP Tour’s marquee tennis events throughout the year. Fans will be able to watch 56 events including the Nitto ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000, ATP 500, and ATP 250 events each calendar year, live and on demand on the platform.

The ATP Tour unites the world’s top men’s tennis players, from global champions like Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz to rising stars from across the world, including India, as they compete in more than 50 tournaments across 30+ territories each year. FanCode will deliver all the live action along with non-live content, highlights, features, and a weekly tennis programme tailored for fans in the region. The rights under this deal covers India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal.

Speaking about the partnership, FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said: “We are thrilled to partner with ATP Media to bring the ATP Tour to tennis fans across the subcontinent. Tennis fans will now get to follow the world’s best players throughout the year, making FanCode the go-to destination for the sport. We look forward to working with ATP Media to grow the sport in the region.”

Mark Webster, CEO ATP Media, commented “This is a hugely important partnership for ATP Media and the ATP Tour. The Indian Subcontinent represents a number of key markets for both existing and potential tennis fans and by partnering with a market leading, innovative digital platform in FanCode we hope to mutually grow the game in the region via a partner who shares many of the same ambitions as ourselves.”

With the ATP Tour now on board, FanCode significantly expands its sports offering by adding tennis throughout the year, reaffirming its commitment to delivering premium global sports content to fans across the region. Some of the other events available on FanCode include Formula 1, LALIGA, PGA Tour golf, international cricket and leagues from across the globe, top women’s sporting events including Women’s Super League and UEFA Women’s Champions League.