Fast&Up becomes title sponsor for Mumbai Walkathon 2025

Fast&Up, an active nutrition brand announces its partnership as the title sponsor for the Mumbai Walkathon 2025. This collaboration marks a milestone in Fast&Up’s ongoing mission to fuel every active Indian and transforming daily health and nutrition from a need-based requirement to an everyday one.
Fast&Up, which targets the Indian family, has been providing clean, high-quality, and intelligent nutrition to the early adopters of an active lifestyle. Their commitment to providing top-quality supplements aligns perfectly with the #JustWalkIndia initiative, which encourages people to move more and make walking a healthy, accessible habit. With the backing of Fast&Up, the Walkathons will be able to inspire even more participants to take steps towards better health and fitness. The sustained support will ensure health, positivity, community spirit, and a strong sense of solidarity among the people.
"We are proud to be the Title Sponsor for the Mumbai Walkathon" said Mr. Varun Khanna, co-founder at Fast&Up India. "At Fast&Up, we believe that every step counts, and through this partnership, we want to fuel and hydrate individuals to take charge of their health. Walking is one of the simplest yet most effective forms of physical activity, and we are excited to support this initiative in making movement an integral part of people’s lives."
Speaking about the association, Vinay Bhartia, co-founder, Just Walk India, “At JustWalkIndia, we believe that walking is the most inclusive, accessible, and joyful form of movement. Our partnership with Fast&Up brings together the power of community and the science of nutrition to fuel a nationwide movement towards healthier lifestyles. The Mumbai Walkathon 2025 is not just an event—it’s a movement celebrating wellness, togetherness, and the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other. We’re excited to walk this journey with thousands of participants, inspiring India to embrace walking as a way of life.”
To ensure participants stay energised and hydrated throughout the Walkathon, Fast&Up will be setting up hydration booths at key locations along the event route. These booths will feature Fast&Up's premium hydration solutions, including their popular Reload and Reload Ready to Drink products, designed to keep individuals hydrated and performing at their best.
The Mumbai Walkathon, set to take place in 2025, will bring together thousands of people united by a common goal; promoting fitness, health, and wellness. With the support of Fast&Up's products, participants will be equipped with the energy and hydration they need to walk with enthusiasm and confidence.